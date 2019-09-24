Downton Abbey rules North American box office

Downton Abbey tracks the life of an upper-class family and their staff.

LOS ANGELES: With aristocratic elan, Downton Abbey dismissed challenges from Brad Pitt's Ad Astra and Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood to claim top box office spot in North America with US$31 million (S$43 million), industry figures showed on Sunday.

Fans had waited eagerly for the movie follow-up of the hit British TV period series tracking the dramas of life of the British upper-class family and the staff who serve them in their stately home.

Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the film, which opens here on Nov 28, and much of the cast - including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith - returned.