Dwayne Johnson reveals family's Covid-19 battle, recovery

Actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, announces that his wife Lauren Hashian, two daughters and himself tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but have recovered, in this still image from video made available on September 2, 2020 via social media.

LOS ANGELES – Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

The 48-year-old US actor urged his 196 million Instagram followers to wear masks and avoid “politicising” the pandemic and said he and his spouse Lauren, 35, and their daughters Jasmine, four, and Tiana, two, caught the virus about two-and-a-half weeks ago from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

“I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally,” he said in the video.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive. But it wasn’t – it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”

Johnson said his family, like their friends who caught the virus first, had been “disciplined” about adhering to safety measures to avoid the virus.

The two young girls suffered only “a little sore throat the first couple of days” and bounced back, but Johnson and his wife had “a rough go”, he said.

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it,” he said. “We are no longer contagious, and thank God, we are healthy.”