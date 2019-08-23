Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes list of highest-paid actors

LOS ANGELES: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed his position as the world's highest paid actor, according to a Forbes rich list otherwise dominated by the cast of Marvel's record-breaking Avengers films.

The 47-year-old US actor raked in US$89.4 million (S$124 million) over 12 months, rising back to the top spot he last held in 2016. That includes his salary and a share of profits from films, US$700,000 for each episode of HBO series Ballers and seven figures in royalties from his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

He placed second in the last two years.

Johnson scored a major hit with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - a sequel is on the way - and has starred in multiple Fast And Furious films including the recent spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

Chris Hemsworth took second place with US$76.4 million.

He is followed by his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Robert Downey Jr in third, Bradley Cooper in sixth, Chris Evans in eighth and Paul Rudd in ninth.