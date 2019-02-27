Egyptians hail Oscar-winning 'Pharaoh' Rami Malek

Egyptians on Monday hailed US actor Rami Malek as a new "Pharaoh" after he won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Social media was filled with praise on trending hashtags carrying Malek's name in Arabic and English, with Egyptians highlighting a quote from his acceptance speech: "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt."

Malek's family are Coptic Christians from the Upper Egypt province of Minya, 265km south of Cairo.

Uncles, aunts and their children had gathered at the family house in the hamlet of Feltaous and were up until 5am to watch the Oscars ceremony live from Los Angeles, according to 24-year-old Fady Essam, Malek's cousin.