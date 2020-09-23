The Eight Hundred tops 2020 global box office with $587m

Move aside, Tenet, Mulan and Train To Busan: Peninsula.

Chinese war film The Eight Hundred has officially claimed the title of the No. 1 movie blockbuster of 2020, after grossing RMB2.92 billion (S$587 million) within 33 days at the global box office.

In China, it raked in over RMB1.5 million on its Aug 21 opening day alone, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also earned an impressive $110,000 within four days of its theatrical release in Singapore from Sept 10 to 13, making it the No. 1 Chinese blockbuster this year. It is currently showing in cinemas.

Directed by Guan Hu and starring Li Chen, Zheng Kai and Jiang Wu, The Eight Hundred is based on true events that took place during the Sino-Japanese war in Shanghai in 1937, during which around 400 Chinese soldiers (referred to as the Eight Hundred Heroes in history) stood their ground against numerous waves of Japanese forces for four days and four nights during the battle and protection of the Si Hang Warehouse.