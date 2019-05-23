Movies

Elle Fanning passes out at Cannes gala

The actress said her Prada dress was too tight. PHOTO: EPA
CANNES : US actress Elle Fanning, a member of this year's jury at the Cannes Film Festival, said she fainted at the Trophee Chopard gala dinner this week, blaming a "tight dress" she wore at her "time of the month".

The 21-year-old, who is keeping up a gruelling schedule of movie-viewing and soirees at the glitzy French Riviera event, said on Instagram on Monday: "Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950s Prada prom dress but it's all good." - AFP

