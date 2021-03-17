Elliot Page becomes first transgender man on Time magazine cover

LONDON - Oscar-nominated canadian actor Elliot Page will become the first transgender man to star on the front cover of Time when the magazine’s latest edition goes on sale on March 19.

The 34-year-old, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film Juno and plays a leading role in the current Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, announced he was trans in December.

He wrote on Instagram at the time that he could not “begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”.

Page follows in the footsteps of US actress Laverne Cox, who became the first trans woman to appear on the cover of Time, a mark of mainstream media approval, in 2014 under the headline “The Transgender Tipping Point”.