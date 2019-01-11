Ex-Disney animation chief Lasseter hired by new studio

Former Disney animation chief John Lasseter, who resigned last year after acknowledging he made staff feel uncomfortable with unwanted hugs, has landed a new job at Skydance Media, the company said on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning 62-year-old, famous for transforming Pixar into the most successful animation studio in the world, is set to take charge of Skydance's animation unit, founded in 2017.

His Disney exit came in the midst of revelations of sexual abuse scandals in Hollywood that gave rise to movements such as #MeToo and Time's Up, which sharply criticised Mr Lasseter's new appointment.