Fallout tops North American box office

Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth and latest stunt-filled edition of the Tom Cruise action franchise, has topped the weekend box office in North America, outperforming the five earlier Mission: Impossible movies.

It took in an estimated US$61.5 million (S$84 million) for the three-day weekend, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations. Critics seem to like Fallout despite its evident weaknesses: Though "often ridiculous", the Washington Post wrote, the film "works amazingly well".