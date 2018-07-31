Fallout tops North American box office
Mission: Impossible - Fallout, the sixth and latest stunt-filled edition of the Tom Cruise action franchise, has topped the weekend box office in North America, outperforming the five earlier Mission: Impossible movies.
It took in an estimated US$61.5 million (S$84 million) for the three-day weekend, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations. Critics seem to like Fallout despite its evident weaknesses: Though "often ridiculous", the Washington Post wrote, the film "works amazingly well".
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again clung to the second spot for a second straight weekend with US$15 million, though its take was nearly 60 per cent below its opening. In third position was last week's top film, The Equalizer 2, which took in US$14 million. - AFP
