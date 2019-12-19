Fan campaigns for Carrie Fisher to get star on Walk of Fame

(Above) Ms Kristin Grady dressed as Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

LOS ANGELES Dressed in white robes and sporting Princess Leia's distinctive spiral bun hairstyle, Ms Kristin Grady walks up and down Hollywood collecting signatures on behalf of her idol.

She believes the late US actress Carrie Fisher deserves her own star on the Walk of Fame - and hopes this week's new Star Wars film will boost her campaign.

The conclusion to the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker - which opens here today - will be the last to feature Fisher, who appears posthumously in unused footage from previous episodes.

Ms Grady believes it may be Fisher's last chance to take her place alongside 2,600 stars bearing the names of celebrities along Hollywood's sidewalks - including those of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo).

"It's absurd. The two male stars of Star Wars have stars, yet the female star of Star Wars does not have a star. So that turns into a feminist issue for me and for 5,931 people," said Ms Grady, referring to the number of signatures she has collected so far.

Millions of people visit the Walk of Fame every year to spot their favourite celebrities' stars and pose for photographs.

"It's not just about getting Carrie the recognition that she absolutely deserves," said Ms Grady. "It's about making systematic changes for women in Hollywood, so brilliant women like Carrie Fisher are no longer overlooked."

Unfortunately, the process is not so simple.

Ms Ana Martinez, who organises ceremonies for honourees on the Walk of Fame, congratulated Ms Grady's "tenacity", but clarified the collection of signatures is not going to help.

"They would have to nominate her with permission in writing from the family, and submit the application after the fifth anniversary of her passing," Ms Martinez said.

Fisher died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 60, so could only get a star from 2021.

"We don't even know if she wanted one," added Ms Martinez.

A star also requires a US$50,000 (S$68,000) payment toward the inauguration ceremony and maintenance, from the honouree, their family or a movie studio.

Still, Ms Grady's campaign is not without support.