The Favourite leads Bafta nominations with 12 nods

(From left) Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz star in The Favourite. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Favourite led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Wednesday, with 12 nods for the costume drama that has already won its leading actress Olivia Colman critical acclaim and several prizes.

The comedy sees Colman play Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne as a frail and insecure royal, easily influenced by her close friend Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough, portrayed by Oscar winner Rachel Weisz.

When maid Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, the relationship is tested as both women fight for the queen's affection.

The Favourite will compete for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay - and in the Director category for Yorgos Lanthimos - at the awards show on Feb 10 in London.

Colman, Weisz and Stone are all nominated and the film has also been recognised for Editing, Cinematography, Make Up & Hair, Production Design and Costume Design.

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, space drama First Man, Netflix film Roma and musical remake A Star Is Born each received seven nominations.

Joining The Favourite on the Best Film list are A Star Is Born, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman and Roma.

In the Leading Actress category, Colman faces fellow Golden Globe winner Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Viola Davis (Widows) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).