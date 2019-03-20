‘Feels so good, so right’ playing a Skrull: Ben Mendelsohn

Mendelsohn as Fury's boss and as the Skrull, Talos.

The casting of Ben Mendelsohn in Captain Marvel has earned rave reviews from critics.

The 49-year-old Australian has become the go-to actor for villains, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Ready Player One to Robin Hood.

In Captain Marvel, which is currently showing here, he portrays another antagonist.

A proud member of the Skrulls, Talos is a master of shape-shifting and an integral leader of the Skrulls' offensive efforts in the Kree-Skrull War.

As Talos, Mendelsohn's face is hidden under green prosthetics and speaks in his native Australian accent - though there are a couple of appearances of him as Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) S.H.I.E.L.D. boss.

How did you wind up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

I wound up joining it via (Captain Marvel directors) Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who I had made a film called Mississippi Grind with, about a couple of degenerate gamblers.

They kindly asked me if I'd like to join the family.

Are you a comic book guy?

I'm a mild comic book guy. I had a period of reading comic books and what not, mainly a few Marvel titles, a bit of this, a bit of that. I liked Watchmen - the game and stuff as well.

For me, the script trumps anything else. But I was aware of the Skrulls and the Kree.

What is it like to be a Skrull?

The Skrulls are like the heavy metal rock stars of Marvel, as far as I'm concerned.

They're direct. They're three chords. They rock. They're not noise pollution. It's pretty good to be bringing them to show to the lesser beings, like humans and the Kree... Skrulling is good. That's the thing about being a Skrull. Skrulling - it feels so good, feels so right.

What are the Skrulls?

They are basically these tough, lizard-looking aliens.

They can do something that makes them formidable indeed. If I were Skrulling, which I am not by the way, I could sit here and look at you, and in a minute I could be you. I could remember stuff about you. You can think of it like a chameleon ability, but amped up becausethey can get inside your mind.

The Kreelook like friendly eco-warriors. That's how they want to come off. Please. The Kree are basically full of it.

Do you think Marvel takes risks?

It's testament to the confidence within the Marvel Studio.

They have got so good at it. People are going to find out stuff in this film they didn't know. There's a swagger and an enjoyment to the way they've been approaching things. And they do swing for the fences.

So, there'll be a lot of things that people will find out, not least of which is the velocity it takes to break through a Blockbuster Video roof on your way to earth.

How did you feel about the studio's blending of practical and digital?

The thing about green screen is that it sucks for an actor.

But when you're on these Marvel sets, you can see everything. Everyone's there. Everyone's (situated). Marvel knows how to use green screen where and when it's supposed to be used.

Talk about this cast.

It's esteemed company. Let's start with the Captain herself.

Brie Larson is an incredibly formidable dramatic actor. She's a fantastic comic. And she is so strong. I don't think I'd want to try to go toe to toe against Brie. And Samuel L. Jackson. Wow. He's one of the most enjoyable actors to watch. If you go and watch something that Sam Jackson's in, you're going to have a good time.

Then you have the mighty Jude Law. Unfortunately, playing a punk Kree. But I've worked with Jude before and he's an excellent human being and a fantastic actor. So it's a good squad.