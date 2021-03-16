Fennell, Mulligan are Oscar 2021's promising young women

For the first time in the 93-year history of the Oscars, two women will compete in the five-person best director race that has long been a male stronghold.

Alongside Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao for Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland is British actress-director Emerald Fennell for #MeToo revenge drama Promising Young Woman, her feature film directorial debut which is also up for best picture, best original screenplay and best film editing at the Academy Awards come April 25.

Opening here on March 18, the movie stars British actress Carey Mulligan - who is nominated for best lead actress - as Cassie, the titular promising young woman whose future is derailed by a tragic event but is now seeking to right the wrongs of the past after an unexpected encounter with an old med school classmate.

Here, Fennell and Mulligan, both 35, talk about their new project that has been creating all sorts of buzz this awards season.

Emerald, can you tell us when you came up with the idea for Promising Young Woman?

Fennell: I came up with the idea for this film maybe three or four years ago. The idea that came to me was of this young woman in a nightclub, drunk out of her mind, and that conversation between a group of men after work saying, “Oh, God, look at her, asking for it”.

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman UIP

Then the moment when that turns from disgust to opportunity. I was interested in what might happen if somebody takes a drunk woman home, and then realises that they’re not drunk, and what the fallout of that might be. So that is the sort of inciting moment of this movie.

The tone of the film is really unique because it veers between tragedy, horror and comedy. It goes to all those places. What’s your take on that?

Mulligan: I really love describing it as a rom-com, tragedy, thriller, funny movie. Yeah, it does. It goes to all those places. When I read the script, I had never read anything like it and it’s why I immediately wanted to do it. There was a part of me that thought, how do you pull this off? And then I met Emerald and I thought, “Ah, done, great”.

Within 10 minutes, I said, “I always get told off for doing this - so I haven’t done it since I was 25 - but I really want to do this film, but I haven’t told my agent yet”. I was just so desperate to seal the deal so she couldn’t change her mind.

You experience so many different feelings watching it. I really think that the skill that it takes to make those twists and turns, and make all of that cohesive and into one completely original thing, is something that only Emerald could have done.

Can you talk more about Cassie’s character, because, of course, it’s quite a person that can choose to be giving her life to that, when a 30-year-old might be choosing to do other things?

Mulligan: Yeah, I think she’s really stuck in a time. I think something happened that derailed her life and she’s just chosen not to move on from it. She can’t move on from it. I think this is her survival mode and the way that she’s trying to process what’s happened to her and what’s happened to her life.

She’s a very unusual, unpredictable, sometimes unlikeable, but ultimately a good person, I think.

Fennell: When you look at characters in Westerns, and at revenge movies in general with male protagonists, they are single minded and they are on a journey and it is a journey of revenge and redemption.

It’s interesting when you put a woman in that place and how different that feels, because the truth of it is, is what everyone in the movie is saying to Cassie, and what everyone I think in our society is saying is, “let it go”.

And isn’t it interesting what happens when that tension comes in everywhere - at home, at work, in your love life, when you are a woman who says, “But I’m not going to let it go, I’m never, ever, ever going to let this go”.

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman UIP

It’s amazing how discomforting that is and the reason that this movie is lots of different genres, I think, is that all of these different possible lives are pulling at Cassie. It’s important that the life that she could lead, if she let it go, is so tempting and tantalising and wonderful, and the one that she’s taking is hard, really hard.

That’s a character that only Carey could have brought to life, I think. We understand why Cassie is doing it, even though it’s sort of heart-breaking.

Can we talk about the tone of the movie and the soundtrack as well? It’s a very dark story wrapped up in this wonderful pink, green, yellow and pastel wrapping paper, and a great punk and pop soundtrack as well.

Fennell: For me, the first thing was I just wanted to make a movie that you would want to go and see on a date on a Friday night, that you would want to go and see with your friends. Just because the subject matter is hard, I don’t think it should be a hard watch. I wanted it to be thrilling and exciting and funny and romantic and scary, all those things.

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham in Promising Young Woman UIP

But when you look at life, and particularly women’s lives, they are beautiful, and monstrous, and violent, and soft, and I think that it felt inherently female to me to make a world that was tactile, appealing, but had this kind of bleeding heart at the centre of it.

I think we all know what it feels like to cover things up with sugar, I suppose. I mean, it is a spoonful of sugar, isn’t it? This whole thing, and the medicine’s kind of arsenic.

Were actors like Adam Brody and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who had cameos as sexual predators, very willing to participate in scenes where, of course, a guy is coming off as a really bad guy in the end?

Mulligan: I mean, they were just both so willing. All the men in our film were so delightful. They were only in for a day at a time, and we kept on mourning the loss of them, because they were so lovely and wonderful and hilarious. But they all got it. They all understood what this was about.

Carey Mulligan (left) and Christopher Mintz-Plasse in Promising Young Woman UIP

They’re remarkably sensitive and it was all beautifully done, everyone was totally aware of what we were doing. And that it was very serious. They were also really willing to go there and put themselves in the position of really pushing into some of the more difficult elements, which is also very funny, as well as being very uncomfortable.

They had faith in Emerald, it’s not always easy to let yourself be the baddie, or in this sense, a weak baddie. It’s very easy to be a badass guy but to be a sort of weak character can be a hard thing to ask someone to do, and really those scenes are showing weakness of character. They really let themselves, didn’t they? And they were so brilliant.

Fennell: The thing that I said to every single actor coming in, is none of these characters think they’re bad. Adam’s character genuinely thinks he’s in a rom com. He’s met this girl. It’s just that when you watch rom coms now, the women don’t really speak that much and that men are falling in love with female characters that maybe are just sitting there.

Part of it for me was saying, you’re not evil, you don’t have an ulterior motive, you don’t think you do. If it’s about power and the power dynamic between men and women, a lot of very decent men, or men who believe they’re very decent, often don’t realise the power that they have, and they often don’t realise when they’re taking advantage.

Certainly, every location we went to, every guy’s apartment we went to, a lot of the women on set would go, “Yeah, I’ve been here”. And so, the actors, I hope, never felt uncomfortable because I was just saying, just imagine we’re shooting a rom com and this is that first scene when you’re seducing this girl.