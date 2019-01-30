First Indian film museum opens in home of Bollywood
From silent black-and-white films to colourful blockbusters bursting with song and dance, the evolution of Indian cinema is traced by a new museum in the home of Bollywood.
Costing 1.4 billion rupees (S$26.6 million), India's first national film museum is spread across a 19th-century bungalow and a modern five-storey glass structure in south Mumbai.
The government-funded National Museum of Indian Cinema boasts stacks of memorabilia, recordings and film-making tools as well as interactive touchscreens where visitors can watch clips from memorable movies.
"It showcases to the world what Indian cinema has achieved in its entirety over more than 100 years," said Mr Amrit Gangar, a consulting curator. Movie-mad India today produces around 1,500 films a year, dwarfing even Hollywood's output.- AFP
