First Indian film museum opens in home of Bollywood

From silent black-and-white films to colourful blockbusters bursting with song and dance, the evolution of Indian cinema is traced by a new museum in the home of Bollywood.

Costing 1.4 billion rupees (S$26.6 million), India's first national film museum is spread across a 19th-century bungalow and a modern five-storey glass structure in south Mumbai.

The government-funded National Museum of Indian Cinema boasts stacks of memorabilia, recordings and film-making tools as well as interactive touchscreens where visitors can watch clips from memorable movies.