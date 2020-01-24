Four movies on hold for Chinese New Year season due to Virus outbreak

Due to the virus outbreak in Wuhan, the global release of four films slated to be shown in cinemas here during the Chinese New Year period has been put on hold until further notice.

They are action flick The Rescue, starring Eddie Peng; action movie Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan; animated feature Jiang Zi Ya: Legend Of Deification; and thriller-action-comedy Detective Chinatown 3.

mm2 Entertainment, which is distributing Vanguard and Detective Chinatown 3, said in a statement yesterday: "In the light of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we have just received the news that both movies will be put on hold until further notice."

It added: "Our hearts go out to all affected, and we wish everyone a joyous and healthy Chinese New Year."

REFUNDS

A notice was posted online yesterday by Cathay Cineplexes about refunds to those who had bought advance tickets to the four movies.

"We regret to inform you that due to the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak in China, the Chinese studios have made the difficult decision to delay the global releases of their Chinese New Year movies," said the notice from Cathay Cineplexes, which is owned by mm2 Asia.

Movies with their release dates moved up include South Korean comedy Secret Zoo (PG13, 118 minutes), about an attempt to save a zoo facing bankruptcy; Taiwan's romance flick Your Love Song (PG, 119 minutes), which revolves around two teachers who encourage their students with a passion for music to form a band and take part in a singing competition; and Malaysian holiday comedy A Moment Of Happiness (PG, 84 minutes). The three movies open tomorrow.

Festive titles not affected include Hong Kong romantic comedy All's Well, Ends Well 2020, which is still slated to open tomorrow. - BOON CHAN