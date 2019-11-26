Frozen 2 heats up box office with record debut

Disney's Frozen 2 iced out the box-office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling US$130 million (S$177 million) debut.

The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving in the US, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame.

Frozen 2 set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar).

It is also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.