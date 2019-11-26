Frozen 2 heats up box office with record debut
Disney's Frozen 2 iced out the box-office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling US$130 million (S$177 million) debut.
The sequel kicked off above expectations ahead of Thanksgiving in the US, which should parlay into an especially lucrative holiday frame.
Frozen 2 set a November record for an animated film and stands as the biggest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation (not including Pixar).
It is also the first animated movie to hit triple digits in its debut outside of summer.
Overseas, the animated adventure generated US$223 million for a massive global start of US$350 million. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now