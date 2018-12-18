Geoffrey Rush faces fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour

Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush yesterday faced fresh allegations of inappropriate behaviour by an Australian actress, amid his defamation battle with an Australian newspaper over separate claims.

Yael Stone, who stars in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, told The New York Times that Rush, 67, had danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, when she starred opposite him in the theatre production The Diary Of A Madman in 2010 and 2011.

The 33-year-old also says he used a mirror to watch her as she showered, and sent her erotic text messages.

Rush told the US newspaper that Stone's allegations were "incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context".

"However, clearly Yael has been upset on occasion by the spirited enthusiasm I generally bring to my work," he added.

"I sincerely and deeply regret if I have caused her any distress. This, most certainly, has never been my intention."