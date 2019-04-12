Geoffrey Rush wins defamation case in Australia

SYDNEY : Academy Award-winner Geoffrey Rush won a defamation case yesterday against an Australian newspaper over reports that he behaved in an inappropriate sexual way to an actress.

A front-page report in 2017 claimed the Sydney Theatre Company received a complaint that Rush had inappropriately touched a female co-star during a staging of King Lear.

A judge in Sydney ruled yesterday that the Daily Telegraph had produced a "recklessly irresponsible piece of sensationalist journalism" and awarded Rush A$850,000 (S$823,400) in damages.

"There are no winners in this case, it has been extremely distressing for anyone involved," Rush said outside the court, calling the months-long legal case a "harrowing time".

Justice Michael Wigney said that reasonable readers would assume from the reporting that Rush was a "pervert" from a series of reports that he ruled were mostly uncorroborated.