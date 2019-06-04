Godzilla: King Of The Monsters tame at US box office

English actress Millie Bobby Brown stars as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters may be king of the US box office, but it only managed a meek roar.

The monster sequel brought in US$49 million (S$67 million) when it debuted in the US last Friday, a disappointing start given its US$200 million price tag.

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters is the third instalment in Legendary's MonsterVerse, launched well behind its predecessors, 2014's Godzilla (US$93 million) and 2017's Kong: Skull Island (US$61 million).

Like those films, the latest tent-pole is expecting to make most of its ticket sales overseas, where the eponymous other-worldly creature is a huge hit.

King Of The Monsters saw a global opening weekend of US$179 million.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, the movie follows the monster who faces off against his nemesis, King Ghidorah, and other ancient mythic creatures who are wreaking havoc on Earth.