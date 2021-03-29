Godzilla vs. Kong roars at local and overseas box office

LOS ANGELES – Creature feature Godzilla vs. Kong enjoyed a monster weekend in Singapore and around the world.

Outside of North America, it was the biggest winner of the weekend box office as it kicked off internationally with a massive US$121 million (S$163m) from 28 countries.

The Warner Bros. movie – pitting the iconic monsters against each other in the match-up for the ages – had an especially impressive start in China, where it amassed US$70.3 million over the three-day stretch.

Ticket sales for Godzilla vs. Kong mark the biggest opening weekend in China for a non-local film, which could bode well as the film gears up to open in the US on March 31 in theatres and on HBO Max.

Its opening weekend take of S$2.19 million in Singapore puts it in the No. 1 position for 2021, with its showing across 111 screens from March 24 to 28.

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody UIP

Meanwhile, Bob Odenkirk is proving himself to be a big-screen action star with his new film Nobody, a revenge thriller that sees the otherwise unassuming 58-year-old US actor of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame kick ass and take names.

Opening in Singapore on April 15, Nobody debuted atop domestic box office charts, generating US$6.7 million from 2,460 venues.

It’s a solid but not stellar start as movie theatres in Los Angeles and around the country begin to reopen in earnest.

Directed by Russian musician-filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, Nobody was well-received by critics and audiences.

It centres on a mild-mannered suburban dad (Odenkirk) who goes into vigilante mode after someone breaks into his house.