Golden Globes TV audience falls slightly

(From left) Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan were presenters at the Golden Globes.

The US TV audience for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards fell about 2 per cent, but a slew of popular movies such as Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born and celebrities among the nominees helped the ceremony buck a trend that has seen much steeper declines for big entertainment events.

The 18.6 million audience for the awards show on Sunday, where pop star Lady Gaga was among the winners, was down from the 19 million viewers who watched the 2018 show on TV, broadcaster Comcast Corp's NBC said on Monday, citing Nielsen ratings data.

The Golden Globes kicked off the Hollywood awards season leading to the Oscars, where nominations will be announced on Jan 22.

The live ceremony, hosted by actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, was the most watched telecast in prime time, excluding news and sports, since the Oscars in March last year, NBC said.

The small decline in total viewers bucked the trend that saw declines of 15 per cent or more in viewership for the Oscars and the Grammys last year.