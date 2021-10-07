Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame star for Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Daniel Craig on October 06, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES – Daniel Craig finally got a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Wednesday, days before his last movie as James Bond opens in the US.

Currently showing in cinemas here, No Time To Die marks the British actor’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, ending a role that has spanned 15 years.

His pink and terrazzo star, the 2,704th on the Walk of Fame at the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

“It’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” said Craig. “Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with US actor Rami Malek who plays villain Safin in No Time To Die, were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

Malek called Craig, 53, “old school and classy”, adding: “If you’re lucky enough to play a bad guy, you’d better make sure the good guy is legendary. This good guy’s the best.

“I can’t wait to see where (your career) takes you next.”