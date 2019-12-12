Movies

Grease leather jacket regifted to Olivia Newton-John

Actress Olivia Newton-John. PHOTO: AFP
Dec 12, 2019 06:00 am

The buyer of Olivia Newton-John's leather jacket from the 1978 movie Grease has returned it and donated the US$243,000 (S$330,000) he spent to her cancer treatment centre.

"It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous buyer said.

Newton-John has said she is battling breast cancer for a third time.

The buyer called himself Newton-John's "No. 1 fan" and wished her "God speed for a quick recovery".

"That is the most incredibly generous thing to do for me," she told him.

"I am so grateful, and I am just blown away." - REUTERS

