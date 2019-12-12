Grease leather jacket regifted to Olivia Newton-John

The buyer of Olivia Newton-John's leather jacket from the 1978 movie Grease has returned it and donated the US$243,000 (S$330,000) he spent to her cancer treatment centre.

"It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," the anonymous buyer said.

Newton-John has said she is battling breast cancer for a third time.

The buyer called himself Newton-John's "No. 1 fan" and wished her "God speed for a quick recovery".

"That is the most incredibly generous thing to do for me," she told him.