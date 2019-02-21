Green Book enjoys biggest Oscar nominations boost at box office
Oscar-nominated dramedy Green Book has turned Hollywood awards race publicity into more box-office gold than each of the seven other films in the best picture contest.
The road trip movie about race relations in the segregated US South of the 1960s had collected more than US$127 million (S$172m) at global box offices as of Monday, according to estimates released on Tuesday by website Box Office Mojo.
Nearly two-thirds of that sum - US$82 million - came after Oscar nominations were announced on Jan 22.
That topped the US$55.8m boost for rock biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which has grabbed a much larger total of US$854.3m, three-fourths of it outside North America.
Movie studios carefully craft release strategies and marketing campaigns leading up to the Oscars on Feb 24, hoping the prestige of the nominations will draw audiences. -REUTERS
