Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

LOS ANGELES: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the head of a prison officers' union.

Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Mr Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Mr Powers said he learnt that the test came back positive on Sunday morning and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment.

Several staff members have been quarantined, he added.

Another inmate at Wende is also a confirmed case.

Weinstein, who has had no contact with family or his lawyers since his diagnosis, arrived at the maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, last Wednesday after being housed at New York City's Rikers Island jail.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Following the sentencing, Weinstein spent time at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for heart problems.

He also has other medical issues, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

A lawyer for Weinstein said on Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.