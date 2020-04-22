Hawn, Hudson and daughter lead People's 30th Beautiful issue

(Clockwise from top): Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Rani Rose Fujikawa on the cover of People magazine’s annual Beautiful issue

LOS ANGELES – US actress Goldie Hawn, her actress-daughter Kate Hudson and one-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa graced the cover of People magazine’s annual Beautiful issue on Tuesday.

It was the first time that three generations had appeared on the Beautiful cover, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the celebrity publication’s most coveted honours.

“These women illustrate what is important to us right now: Positivity, kindness, laughter and family,” said People’s editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, Hawn, 74, and Hudson, 41, talk about their relationship and the challenges of parenting. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani... going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence’, you know?” Hudson said.

The double issue, on newsstands on Friday, contains 40 pages of other stars, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson who photographed themselves for the “Barefaced Beauties” section.