Heard says Depp threw bottles 'like grenades', hit him in self-defence

US actor Johnny Depp arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 22 July 2020. Depp is suing The Sun's newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over claims he abused his ex-wife, US actress Amber Heard, reports state.

LONDON – US actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp’s finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her “like grenades”.

She is giving evidence at London’s High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain’s The Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labelled him a “wife beater” in a 2018 article.

Heard, 34, who accuses the 57-year-old US actor of physical abuse on at least 14 occasions, was questioned about an incident in Australia in March 2015 when she says she was subjected to a three-day hostage ordeal.

Depp says the tip of his finger was severed during an argument when she threw a large vodka bottle which struck his hand.

“I only threw things to escape Johnny when he was beating me up,” she said.

She said she had taken a bottle from Depp from which he was drinking and smashed it on the floor, prompting a furious response from him. He picked up bottles and began to throw them.

“He picked them up and started using them like grenades or bombs... throwing one after another in my direction.”

She said he threw all the bottles within reach bar one.

Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws said Heard’s account that he had severed his finger by smashing a phone against a wall and then continued to assault her was a lie.

“No it’s not,” she replied. “I don’t think he meant to sever the finger but yes he carried on attacking me.”

Laws also accused Heard of stubbing a cigarette out on Depp’s cheek.

“No, Johnny did it right in front of me. He often did things like that,” she said.

The trial is set to conclude next week, although no ruling is expected immediately.

Heard was also questioned about an incident in March 2015 when she hit Depp during an argument at their Los Angeles penthouse. She said it was the first time she stood up to him and she believed Depp was about to push her sister Whitney down the stairs.

“And the moment that happened I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was (British model) Kate Moss – down the stairs,” Heard told the court.

The memory had come to her in “a flash” and she reacted to defend her sister, she said.

Laws said this was the first time Heard had mentioned any recollection of the alleged stairs incident and it had not appeared in any of her previous statements.

“I have never changed my story,” said Heard, but agreed she had not said it before.

Regarding another alleged incident in Australia, Laws put it to Heard that Depp could not have grabbed her hair with one hand and punched her with the other because one hand was in a cast.

Heard said Depp had struck her with the cast, prompting Laws to query why she had never stated this allegation before.

“You are just making this up as you go along,” the lawyer said. Heard replied: “I didn’t include every detail or every thought.”

Heard has said she was repeatedly assaulted by Depp during their stay in Australia.

She described how at one stage, he had forced her, naked, against a kitchen counter covered in glass and pressed on her neck, choking her. Holding back tears, she told the court she tried to push him off, saying “Johnny stop, it’s me, stop please”.

As she gasped for breath and writhed around, she said she cut her feet and arms on the glass. However, Laws said a picture of her wounds caused in the incident looked like self-harm scars.

“Those scars on my arm were from that evening, I have never self-harmed,” Heard said.