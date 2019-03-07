Hello Kitty hits Hollywood with planned film debut

Hello Kitty, Japan's global icon of cute, will soon appear in a Hollywood film for the first time in her 45-year-old history.

Sanrio, the mouthless feline character's operator, announced it was teaming up with New Line Cinema and FlynnPictureCo for the film after a near five-year discussion about rights for the big screen.

"A search for writers and creative talent will commence immediately," Sanrio said in a statement.