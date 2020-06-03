Henry Golding blasts former Miss Universe Malaysia for racist remarks

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA: British-Malaysian actor Henry Golding has criticised Malaysian beauty queen Samantha Katie James for her controversial stance on the ongoing protests in the US.

The Crazy Rich Asian star said the remarks made by the Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 winner had "infuriated" him.

Golding, 33, said on his Instagram Stories yesterday: "You have zero idea what black people have to go through on a day-to-day basis. For you to be talking such racist nonsense on a platform like yours needs to be called out.

"The majority of us will never truly be able to understand what the black community go through every single day, but one thing for sure you can do is to lend a voice.

"To teach people and educate them on opening their eyes to what's under the veil. It is hundreds of years of oppression and injustices kept in place by money and power from people such as yourself. Ignorant, selfish people."

On Monday, James - a 25-year-old model of Chinese and Brazilian descent - posted several Instagram Stories saying black people should "relax and take it as a challenge" and that they "chose to be born as a 'coloured' person in America for a reason", claiming it was for them to "learn a certain lesson".