Hobbs & Shaw finishes in first place in US

LOS ANGELES – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw crossed the box office finish line in first place, debuting with US$60.8 million (S$84m) in North America.

The big-budget spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham kicked off internationally with a robust US$120 million for a global start of US$180 million.

Though standalone vehicles aren’t always as muscular as official franchise sequels, Hobbs & Shaw will have to lure crowds across the globe throughout the dog days of summer to justify its sizable US$200 million budget.

Its US$60 million domestic opening weekend marks the biggest bow for Johnson and Statham’s careers outside of the main Fast & Furious franchise.

Meanwhile, The Lion King slid to second spot with a solid US$38 million. With US$430 million in North America and US$1.19 billion internationally, it is now the second-biggest film of the year both domestically and globally. - REUTERS