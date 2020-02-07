Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

LOS ANGELES: Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood's golden age of cinema renowned for his intense, muscular performances in Spartacus and Paths Of Glory, died on Wednesday aged 103.

The American leading man, producer and director came to prominence in the late 1940s and never lost his popularity, taking on nearly 100 movies over a six-decade career that endured beyond a severe stroke in his later years. His death in his family home in Beverly Hills was confirmed by his son Michael, the Oscar-winning actor and film-maker.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he said in a statement on Facebook.

"To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

Tributes poured in on social media, with many declaring "I am Spartacus!" in a nod to Douglas's legendary role as a rebellious slave.

"Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag," wrote actor Danny DeVito, referring to the 1973 movie - the first film Douglas directed.