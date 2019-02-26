How To Train Your Dragon sequel soars to top of US box office
After the North American box office has struggled to match 2018's record year, How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is breathing some life into the domestic box office.
The final chapter in the animated trilogy generated US$55.5 million (S$75 million), a franchise-best debut. It now also holds the distinction as the biggest opening weekend of the year to date.
Propelled by glowing word of mouth, The Hidden World has dominated the international box office as well, swooping up US$275 million since beginning its international roll-out last month. It opens in China on March 1.
Last weekend's champion, Alita: Battle Angel, dropped to second place, adding another US$12 million for a domestic haul of US$60 million.
Third place went to The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which pocketed US$10 million in its third weekend of release, taking its North American tally to US$83 million. - REUTERS
