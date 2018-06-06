I should be the poster boy of #MeToo: Woody Allen

US film-maker Woody Allen has backed the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and said he would have been a "poster boy" for the cause if he had not been unfairly maligned.

"It is a good thing they are exposing them," Allen, 82, told Argentina's Canal 13 TV network.

The publication of bombshell articles about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein last October has triggered a watershed moment that has since felled the careers of dozens of powerful men across a variety of industries.

"I should be the poster boy of the #MeToo movement. I have worked in movies for 50 years, I have worked with hundreds of actresses, and not a single one has ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all," he said.

Allen was frustrated he was being bracketed with abusers exposed by the movement over allegations he molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992 when she was seven.

Two investigations cleared him of the charges, first levelled by actress Mia Farrow, her adoptive mother.

"People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse... and I - who was accused by one woman in a child custody case, which was looked at and proven to be untrue - I get lumped in with these people," Allen said.

The allegations resurfaced with the #MeToo movement, and some actors have distanced themselves from him.