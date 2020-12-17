Ian McKellen, 81, euphoric after receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Actor Ian McKellen looks on as he receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from GP Dr Phil Bennett-Richards at the Arts Research Centre, Queen Mary University Hospital, in London, Britain December 16, 2020.

LONDON – British actor Ian McKellen said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it.

The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain’s mass Covid vaccination programme, posted several pictures of the 81-year-old, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

“It’s a very special day. I feel euphoric,” McKellen was quoted as saying in one NHS post which he retweeted.

“I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccination.”

Nearly 140,000 people have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Britain since the rollout began on Dec 8. People aged over 80 are in the highest priority group.

McKellen was the latest British celebrity to go public about receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, part of a collective effort to reassure members of the public who may be harbouring doubts about the jab’s safety.