Idris Elba tests positive for Covid-19, Tom Hanks out of hospital

NEW YORK/SYDNEY: British actor Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus, tweeting in a video clip on Monday that he had no symptoms yet but was quarantining.

"It sucks," the 47-year-old said, adding he got tested last Friday because he realised he had been exposed to someone who tested positive.

"Listen, I'm doing okay," Elba said, before telling fans "this is serious".

"Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it. Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now."

Meanwhile, US actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The couple, both 63, are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house.