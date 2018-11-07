Idris Elba voted People's Sexiest Man Alive
Idris Elba, who James Bond fans are campaigning to be the next person to play 007, was named the Sexiest Man Alive on Monday by People magazine.
The 46-year-old London-born actor said he did not believe it when the publication told him.
He said: "I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'
"Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure."
Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People's editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney and Channing Tatum.
Only two other non-white men - Denzel Washington in 1996 and Dwayne Johnson in 2016 - have won the title since People started the feature in 1985. - REUTERS
