Idris Elba voted People's Sexiest Man Alive

Idris Elba is the third non-white man to win People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive title.

Idris Elba, who James Bond fans are campaigning to be the next person to play 007, was named the Sexiest Man Alive on Monday by People magazine.

The 46-year-old London-born actor said he did not believe it when the publication told him.

He said: "I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?'

"Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure."

Other actors and singers who have been given the title by People's editors in recent years include Blake Shelton, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, George Clooney and Channing Tatum.