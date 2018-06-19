Incredibles 2 shatters records with heroic US$180 million opening

Incredibles 2 comes 14 years after the first movie.

The opening weekend of Incredibles 2 was, well, incredible.

The Disney-Pixar movie flew to a record-breaking launch of US$180 million (S$243 million) at the North American box office, easily landing the superhero sequel the best debut of all time for an animated film.

That title was previously held by Pixar sequel Finding Dory, with US$135 million in 2016.

Written and directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 also landed the eighth biggest US domestic opening of all time and surpassed last year's Beauty And The Beast (US$174.6 million) for the best debut for a PG-rated film.

Globally, where it has opened in 26 per cent of the international market, Pixar's 20th film took US$51.5 million, making its global total US$231.5 million.

With 14 years since the original film, 2004's The Incredibles, enthusiasm has been strong for the follow-up, and it seems that audiences and critics alike were not disappointed.

It boasts a coveted A+ CinemaScore, as well as a 94 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"The film shows the drawing power of the superhero genre, whether in the live-action or animated realm," box-office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said.

"The combination of the Pixar brand and Disney's perfectly executed marketing and distribution strategy made the film an instant classic and a box-office juggernaut."

Incredibles 2 should set Disney back on track after Solo: A Star Wars Story disappointed earlier this summer.

The expensive Star Wars film has had difficulty gaining traction at the box office since launching with US$103 million over a four-day weekend.

Though every previous Disney-released Star Wars adventure has managed to fly past the US$1 billion mark, Solo is struggling to cross US$400 million.

MAGIC TOUCH

Disney does not exactly need to break a sweat, however.

Incredibles 2 scored the third biggest opening of this year, meaning the three best debuts of this year all belong to the Magic Kingdom.

Disney-Marvel titles Black Panther (US$257.7 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (US$202 million) secured the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Ocean's 8 managed to steal the No. 2 spot in its second week, picking up another US$19.5 million. The female-fronted heist spin-off had a series-best opening last weekend with US$41.5 million and its domestic tally currently sits at US$79 million.