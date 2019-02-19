Movies

Investigation into alleged attack on Empire actor has 'shifted'

Jussie Smollett. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 19, 2019 06:00 am

An investigation into an alleged attack on an openly gay black actor has "shifted" and police are now seeking a follow-up interview with the cast member of TV series Empire, a spokesman said Sunday.

Jussie Smollett, 36, reported to police on Jan 29 that two men beat him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, poured bleach on him and tied a rope around his neck while he walked downtown in Chicago.

The announced change in direction came two days after police said that the two "potential suspects" in the attack had been released without charge and as US media outlets reported that the attack may have been staged.

"The information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

"We've reached out to (Smollett's) attorney to request a follow-up interview." - AFP

