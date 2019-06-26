Jackson unleashes fury over Nick Fury eye patch error in new poster

In the incorrect version of the poster (left), Nick Fury's eye patch is on the wrong eye.

LOS ANGELES : Samuel L. Jackson has unleashed his fury over an error in a Spider-Man: Far From Home poster.

The US actor on Sunday shared a picture on Instagram of an advertisement for the Marvel film, which opens here on July 2, that features his character Nick Fury.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the new posters feature some of the main characters facing two different angles. However, Fury's iconic eye patch switches eyes, and Jackson was not pleased.

He wrote: "Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F*** IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll."

Fury's left eye is the one that sports an eye patch.

THR also pointed out there could be some "villainous explanation for Fury's eye patch switch".

In an episode of the Spider-Man animated series in the '90s, Fury was "impersonated by the Chameleon, and was found out because the eye patch was on the wrong eye".