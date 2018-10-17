Jamie Lee Curtis reprises role in new Halloween movie 40 years later

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis (above) reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the direct sequel to the 1978 horror hit Halloween.

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, 59, returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, as she prepares to face Michael Myers - the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night 40 years ago - in a final confrontation.

Opening here on Oct 25, Halloween is a direct sequel to John Carpenter's hit 1978 slasher of the same name.

It disregards the continuity of the previous sequels.

Master of horror Carpenter executive produces and serves as creative consultant on this film, joining forces with cinema's current leading producer of horror Jason Blum, with David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express, Stronger) directing.

On her character

Laurie Strode has, maybe, no contact with other human beings.

She has a fractured relationship with her adult daughter (Judy Greer), a tentative relationship with her granddaughter (Andi Matichak), and she is singular with purpose.

She wakes every day in a state of heightened anxiety and preparation because she knows that Michael Myers is going to come back and try to finish what he started with her.

Laurie Strode can't move forward in her life until she has come face to face again with Michael Myers.

On reprising her role

I knew I was going to say yes on like, page 4. Right away I understood how they had jumped a generation, and now it was my teenage granddaughter 40 years later on Halloween night.

On the relationships between the Strode women

The character that Judy plays is at odds with her daughter. They don't have a good relationship and there is a lot of damage. That's fun to play, but it means you are at odds with another person. So there's just a frisson of that stuff going on all the time. Andi on the other side, is in a weird way, in a frisson with her mother because she is a teenage girl, and is very sympathetic with her grandmother, and so that was a lovely bond, and I think we discovered through the movie how important that bond was between Laurie and her granddaughter.

On why Michael Myers is terrifying

What's terrifying about him is that he is nothing. And in that nothingness, that enigmatic nothing, is the embodiment of pure evil.

On the updated film

It is really, really, really intense. And there are a couple of set pieces that are just brutal to watch. David made a beautiful movie, and I really think people are going to love it.