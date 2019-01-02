Jennifer Lopez's character in Second Act is someone she could've been

In an updated version of the classic 1988 comedy-drama Working Girl, Jennifer Lopez returns yet again to her persona of Jenny from the Block - this time from the borough of Queens, who makes good in Manhattan - in the fairytale chick flick Second Act.

Opening here tomorrow, it is the 49-year-old US actress-singer's return to the familiar romcom genre she once excelled in, since 2010's The Back-up Plan.

At age 43, Maya Vargas (Lopez) is passed over for a promotion at the Value Shop superstore by a man as she has no college degree even though she has been a successful assistant manager for 15 years.

But she lands a new job after a fluke interview with a major beauty and skincare company courtesy of the online identity and fake resume she is given by her godson - complete with a Facebook page touting her Wharton degree, Peace Corps stint and fluency in Mandarin.

Will her street smarts allow her to keep the corporate career she got under false pretences? Didn't I say it was a fairy tale?

The habitually late Lopez turns up 35 minutes past the time of our interview at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.

As usual, the single mother - who has 10-year-old twins with her US singer former husband Marc Anthony and is currently dating US former baseball star Alex Rodriguez - is beautifully dressed, and there is certainly no working girl vibe in her rust-coloured turtleneck and silky wide-legged pants.

How did the project come to you?

This script was something that my producing partner brought me. It was her idea. She got a writer and they wrote it together, and it was really tailor-made for me. We made Maya come from Queens because I had done the Bronx thing before. It was very much something that I could understand very well and people would really relate to me and believe me in.

I really feel like Maya at 24 is exactly who I could have been if I hadn't decided to be an actress. I was like, "Who would I be right now and how would my hair be and how would I look?"

I would be working in this store and trying to get ahead if I didn't go to college. And then the other big part of this character was that pain she hid throughout every scene. I knew that would ground the movie in a way (unlike) most romantic comedies. There is a real-life story here that you feel.

Do you think being brought up in the Bronx gave you street smarts?

Yeah. I do think it gives you a certain tenacity and drive. When you grow up with nothing and you don't grow up with the privileges of going to a great school, and your parents don't have money to send you to those things, it gives you a different upbringing. It makes you a little scrappier and savvier in different ways.

In the streets, you have to find a way in, even if slipping in the back door. I wouldn't trade it for the world. If somebody said, you could go back now and go to Harvard instead of doing what you did, I would say no way.

It has been 20 years since your breakout role in the 1998 crime comedy Out Of Sight. How have you changed as an actress since then?

I was proud of the work I did in that movie and at that time. But I am just such a different person now. I have had kids and gone through a divorce since then, and it's a lot of stuff that has changed my way of life and my thinking and my emotions and depth of understanding of the world. All of that makes you a better actress at the end of the day, (in the) understanding of people and behaviour.

How hard was it for you, being a Latina in the business as you were starting out?

It is a huge challenge, even today. It is much better, and you have a lot more Latin actresses who are really having a lot of success. But when I first started 20 or 25 years ago, it was like, "We want a Rosie Perez type", that was it. Everything was a caricature or stereotype of what Latin people were. And that was a place I had to break though.

I just want to be the girl in the movie. I don't want to be the Spanish girl who is the friend or the maid, even though in one of my biggest movies (2002's Maid In Manhattan) I played a maid (laughs). But you know what I mean, where you are the protagonist and it doesn't matter what nationality you are.

Another breaking of boundaries for me was, there was a real specific type of woman that was in magazines and movies and they were usually white, tall, size one, zero, two, and I was not like that.

You are a single mum, you have a Las Vegas residency, you are a producer and you have launched a cosmetics company. How do you make time to take care of yourself?

We make time for what we want to make time for. Sometimes I don't want to go to the gym but I force myself to, because I know I want to feel good about myself, and when I don't do it, I don't feel good about myself.

I have done my show the past three years and that's kept me in really great shape. That is a two-hour, demanding high cardio intense workout.

But yeah, I can find three hours in a week to do what I need to for myself to feel good about my body and to have my mind feel good and I think everybody is worth that.

Would you consider getting married again?

Yeah. For sure. I have been married three times and I have had two under-a-year marriages that I don't really count as marriages. But I was married to Marc (Anthony) for 10 years, and it was good.

It didn't work out, but it didn't destroy my vision of marriage. I just always thought because of the way I was raised that when you fall in love with somebody, you get married and you try to have a life together.

I learnt along the way that that's not really how it works and it takes more than that. And so you have to choose well.

I love the idea of growing old with somebody and being committed to them and declaring that, not so much to the world, but to one another.