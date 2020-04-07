J.K. Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus

Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' movie in London, Britain, November 13, 2018.

LONDON – Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

"For the last two weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (though haven’t been tested),” the 54-year-old said on her Twitter account.

She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the UK.