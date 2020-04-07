J.K. Rowling says fully recovered from likely coronavirus
LONDON – Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said on Monday she had recovered from a suspected case of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.
"For the last two weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (though haven’t been tested),” the 54-year-old said on her Twitter account.
She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the UK.
“I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me,” she added. - REUTERS
