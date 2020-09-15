John Boyega quits Jo Malone role after cut from Chinese ad

London – British actor John Boyega on Tuesday said he has stepped down as global brand ambassador for fragrance company Jo Malone, after he was replaced in an aftershave advertising campaign in China.

Boyega, best known for playing stormtrooper Finn in the Star Wars sequels, wrote on his Twitter account: “Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong.

“The film celebrated my personal story – showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.

“While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors, dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone.”

The perfume brand responded on the social media platform, calling the 28-year-old Londoner “an incredible talent, artist and person”.

“We respect John’s decision and we wish him all the best,” it added.

Jo Malone, which is owned by New York-based Estee Lauder, was earlier reported as saying that dropping him for the Chinese market was a “misstep”.

The commercial created and directed by and featuring Boyega was reshot for the Chinese market using the actor Liu Haoran.