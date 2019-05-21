John Wick 3 knocks down Avengers: Endgame with US$57 million debut

LOS ANGELES Earth's Mightiest Heroes put up a good fight, but John Wick has put an end to the three-week box-office reign of Avengers: Endgame.

Propelled by positive reviews, John Wick: Chapter 3 beat industry expectations with a debut of US$57 million (S$78.4 million) - enough to nab the box-office crown from Marvel's latest juggernaut that collected US$29.4 million during its fourth weekend of release.

The third instalment of the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman opened well above its predecessors, 2014's John Wick (US$14.4 million) and 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2 (US$30.4 million).

Avengers: Endgame has earned US$771 million in North America, passing Avatar and its US$761 million haul to become the second highest grossing movie in North America, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens with US$937 million.