Joker leads Bafta nominations with 11 nods

LONDON – Joker, an origin story of the villainous comic book character, led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards on Jan 7, earning 11 nods at Britain’s top movie honours.

Netflix film The Irishman, a star-studded gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood followed with 10 nominations each.

Immersive World War I drama 1917 got nine nominations.

The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s darkly comic Parasite for best film at the Feb 2 awards in London as well as for best director.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix got a Bafta leading actor nod and the film was also nominated for adapted screenplay, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, sound, production design as well as make-up and hair.

He will compete against Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama The Two Popes.

The nominees for leading actress featured Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for the latest adaptation of Little Women, Charlize Theron for Fox News sexual harassment drama Bombshell, Jessie Buckley for musical drama Wild Rose and Renee Zellweger for Judy Garland biopic Judy.

Johansson was also nominated as supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit, a comic satire set during World War II which in total got six nominations.

She faces competition from her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Florence Pugh for Little Women and a twice-nominated Margot Robbie for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.