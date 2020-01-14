Joker leads the way in Oscar race with 11 nods
LOS ANGELES: Dark comic book story Joker led nominations for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.
The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama Ford V Ferrari, Netflix gangster movie The Irishman, Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, classic novel Little Women, divorce drama Marriage Story, World War I film 1917, nostalgic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and South Korean movie Parasite.
The Irishman, Universal Pictures' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywoodgot 10 nods each.
Netflix got 24 nominations, including for The Irishman, as well as for Marriage Story, The Two Popes and documentary American Factory.
The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out on Feb 9.
The nods for Joker, which was controversial for its terrifying portrayal of a loner but took more than US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) at the global box office, covered all the major fields, including for director Todd Phillips, adapted screenplay, film editing and sound editing.
In acting races, other nominees included Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Little Women actresses Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.
Only two of the acting nominees were not white: Cynthia Erivo for her lead role as anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in Harriet and Spaniard Antonio Banderas for drama Pain And Glory.
All the nominated directors were men, dashing the hopes of Greta Gerwig in the traditionally male club for Little Women, although she did get a best adapted screenplay nod.
However, a record 62 women were nominated, almost one-third of the field.
Notable snubs included Robert De Niro, star of The Irishman and Jennifer Lopez for Hustlersand Disney blockbusterFrozen 2.
The Oscar nominations include...
BEST PICTURE
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Parasite
- 1917
- Marriage Story
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Ford V Ferrari
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day
- In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
