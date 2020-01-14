Joker leads the way in Oscar race with 11 nods

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for best lead actor.

LOS ANGELES: Dark comic book story Joker led nominations for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama Ford V Ferrari, Netflix gangster movie The Irishman, Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, classic novel Little Women, divorce drama Marriage Story, World War I film 1917, nostalgic Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and South Korean movie Parasite.

The Irishman, Universal Pictures' 1917 and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywoodgot 10 nods each.

Netflix got 24 nominations, including for The Irishman, as well as for Marriage Story, The Two Popes and documentary American Factory.

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out on Feb 9.

The nods for Joker, which was controversial for its terrifying portrayal of a loner but took more than US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) at the global box office, covered all the major fields, including for director Todd Phillips, adapted screenplay, film editing and sound editing.

In acting races, other nominees included Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Little Women actresses Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

Only two of the acting nominees were not white: Cynthia Erivo for her lead role as anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman in Harriet and Spaniard Antonio Banderas for drama Pain And Glory.

All the nominated directors were men, dashing the hopes of Greta Gerwig in the traditionally male club for Little Women, although she did get a best adapted screenplay nod.

However, a record 62 women were nominated, almost one-third of the field.

Notable snubs included Robert De Niro, star of The Irishman and Jennifer Lopez for Hustlersand Disney blockbusterFrozen 2.

The Oscar nominations include...

BEST PICTURE

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

1917

Marriage Story

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Ford V Ferrari

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day

In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE