Joker remains box office ruler with US$55 million in second week

Joaquin Phoenix: Joker script ‘like nothing I’ve ever read’
He plays outcast Arthur Fleck in the dark psychological drama.
Oct 15, 2019 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Joaquin Phoenix is king of the North American box office once again as Joker scored an easy victory in its second weekend with US$55 million (S$75 million).

The psychological thriller showed plenty of traction, declining only 43 per cent from its impressive opening of US$96.2 million last week, the fifth largest domestic launch of this year and hitting US$543 million worldwide.

At the local box office, it has grossed $4.1 million since opening on Oct 3 and looks set to become the top NC16 film in Singapore by the end of its run.

In second place at the North American box office is animated family flick The Addams Family with US$30.3 million, while Will Smith's actioner Gemini Man came in third with US$20.5 million. - REUTERS

Seeing double in Gemini Man
Smith seeing double

