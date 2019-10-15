Joker remains box office ruler with US$55 million in second week

LOS ANGELES : Joaquin Phoenix is king of the North American box office once again as Joker scored an easy victory in its second weekend with US$55 million (S$75 million).

The psychological thriller showed plenty of traction, declining only 43 per cent from its impressive opening of US$96.2 million last week, the fifth largest domestic launch of this year and hitting US$543 million worldwide.

At the local box office, it has grossed $4.1 million since opening on Oct 3 and looks set to become the top NC16 film in Singapore by the end of its run.