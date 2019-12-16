Jumanji sequel levels up with US$60.1m debut

(From left) Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in Jumanji: The Next Level

LOS ANGELES – It’s shaping up to be a merry holiday season for Jumanji: The Next Level.

Sony’s adventure sequel debuted in first place to US$60.1 million (S$81.5m), dethroning Frozen 2 after three consecutive weeks as the US box office champ.

Those ticket sales, at the higher end of industry projections, represent a healthy jump on its predecessor, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (US$36 million).

It also marks the highest debut for a December comedy, as well as the best start for a live-action movie for stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

Frozen 2 slid to second place, generating a solid US$19.2 million in its fourth weekend of release. The animated sequel crossed the US$1 billion mark globally, the sixth Disney movie to do so this year.