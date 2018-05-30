Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director adds horror to sequel

The dinosaurs are back, returning to cinema screens in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth instalment in the sci-fi adventure movie franchise that began 25 years ago.

Opening here on June 7, the sequel to 2015's Jurassic World sees actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprise their roles as Owen and Claire and return to Isla Nublar, three years after its dinosaur theme park was devastated by the creatures escaping confinement.

With an eruption threatening the dinosaurs on the island, the pair set out to rescue them.

Jurassic World rebooted the Jurassic Park series, which kicked off with the 1993 film directed by Steven Spielberg.

Director J. A. Bayona said at a London photo call: "We wanted to go back to the sense of fear and suspense that the original Jurassic Park had, so we really enjoyed adding all this tension and suspense and even horror to this new chapter."