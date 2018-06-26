Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom feasts on US$150m opening

Dinosaurs are ruling the box office again.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom topped estimates to devour US$150 million (S$204 million) in North America over the weekend.

While it fell short of its 2015 predecessors' record-shattering US$208.8 million launch, the sequel is off to a mighty start.

With overseas takings, the blockbuster starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard has already amassed US$711.5 million worldwide.

Last week's top earner Incredibles 2 enjoyed a heroic second weekend. The Disney-Pixar sequel picked up another US$80 million, bringing its domestic total to US$350.3 million.

The superhero blockbuster, directed by Brad Bird, launched with US$182.7 million, making it the best opening for an animated feature and the eighth-biggest debut of all time.